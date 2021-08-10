NISD Moving Forward, Reaching New Heights

By Supt. Michelle Barrow

After a short summer break, our staff returned to work on August 2n. This year Newton ISD will host an Academic Achievement Academy open to all students on August 9th-12th and August 16th-18th from 8 to 2 each day. The buses will run their normal routes and free lunch and breakfast will be provided to all students.

All campuses have restructured their master schedules to provide additional class time for small group instruction for students who are struggling academically while meeting the criteria for House Bill 4545. Students will receive additional classes in the areas of reading and math if they are not performing at grade level.

