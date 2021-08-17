Home Behind Three Mile Park a Total Loss

Photo by Captain Bowman

Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, the Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a residential fire behind the 3-Mile Park in Newton off of Hwy. 190 East. Captain Melanie Smith Bowman reported that the home was fully engulfed upon arrival and that at this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined. The home was owned by Newton resident, Cherie Coker and was a total loss. Thankfully no one was in the residence at the time of the fire. The NVFD was assisted by Trout Creek and Bon Wier VFD at the scene. Captain Bowman wanted to thank the neighboring VFDs for their assistance.