Judge Weeks Seeking Re-election in 2022

I am Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks, and I am excited to announce my intention to seek re-election in 2022.

It has been a joy serving you as County Judge since January 2019. There have been some challenging times, but along with that, a lot has been accomplished in such a short length of time. Significant advancements have been made toward changing our county operations, making improvements to the appearance of our county buildings and courtyard, and working with other agencies within the county to complete community tasks. We also have some big projects in the works that will be beneficial to the county when completed.

I take great pride in and respect the office I hold and the people I serve. I continue to hold myself to a higher standard because of my position as your County Judge. You elected me to make the tough decisions for our county, and I can proudly say that I have and will continue to fulfill my obligations.