Pictured is Antjuan Weaver and Jamarion Hanks wrapping up an Anahuac Panther during Friday’s scrimmage.

Photo by Heather Foster; Story by Bobby Bean

The Newton Eagles Varsity came out and hustled from start to finish. The defensive ends crashed and quickness off the line as the “fly to the ball” pursuit had multiple people on tackles. The final score for this week’s scrimmage was Newton 6 – Anahuac 0.