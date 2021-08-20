Newton County Sheriff’s Department Busy Arresting Felons

Date: August 20, 2021

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

On August 18th, 2021, Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter Martin a “Felon in Possession of a Firearm” on CR 4020, Pine Grove. A search warrant was obtained for the residence that resulted in additional charges. Martin’s additional charges are as following:

Poss CS PG 1 > = 4G < 200G (F2)

1 count of Poss CS PG 1 < 1G (F3)

Martin is currently in custody in the Newton County Jail. Martin’s Bond amount is set at $17,500.00.

On August 19th, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshalls, Deputies from the Calcasieu Parrish and Newton County Sheriff’s Offices arrested a wanted suspect, Brauck Jamal Hubbard. Hubbard is wanted by Calcasieu Parrish, Louisiana. Hubbard was located on CR 4151 in Bon Wier. Hubbard is charged with Kidnapping (Felony 2nd Degree). Hubbard is currently incarcerated in the Newton County Jail. His bond is set at $1,000,000.00.