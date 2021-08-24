ATM Hit Again

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 5:35 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and informed that Sabine State Bank’s ATM Burglary Alarm had been activated at 483 State Hwy. 63 East in Burkeville.

Constable Sonny White and Newton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived and discovered that the ATM machine doors had been broken into. The ATM machine sustained severe damage, but the suspect couldn’t get any cash out of the machine.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!