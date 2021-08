On Thursday, August 19, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshals, Deputies from Calcasieu Parish and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted suspect, Brauck Jamal Hubbard. Hubbard is wanted by Calcasieu Parish. He has been charged with Kidnapping, which is a 2nd Degree Felony. Hubbard was located on County Road 4151 in Bon Wier His bond is set at $1,000,000.00.