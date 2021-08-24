Murder Suspect Captured in Newton County

Courtesy Constable Matt Wonders

On August 11, 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the murder suspect was at a residence in Newton County off of Hwy. 190. According to the Houston Police Department, 22-year-old Harold Joiner and 34-year-old Robert Stevenson were both suspects in the shooting death of 33-year-old Lakeshia Cleveland of north Houston in late June.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!