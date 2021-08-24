Prayers for Former NCSO Deputy

While traveling to work early Thursday morning, August 19, 2021, former Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Morrow was in an accident. The accident occurred on Hwy. 87 just south of Newton. It is believed by those at the scene that a dog came into his path causing his vehicle to go off of the roadway hitting a pile of gravel on the side of the highway. Morrow was life-flighted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he is receiving treatment. His condition is critical and prayers are greatly appreciated.