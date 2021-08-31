Kirbyville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Newton County Mail Thefts

Defendant victimized 82 Newton County residents for intended loss of more than $200,000

A Kirbyville man has been sentenced to prison for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced acting U.S. Attorney, Nicholas J. Ganjei.

William Cody Shaver, 37, pleaded guilty on May 28, 2021, to possession of stolen mail and possession of fifteen or more stolen access devices and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

