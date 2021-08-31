NISD Closed Due to Health and Safety Concerns

NISD has closed their campuses until Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Administrators are encouraging parents to keep their children home to help reduce the spread of germs. Of course extracurricular activities, all practices, and the Quarterback Club meeting are cancelled this week as well. The QB club will meet again on September 10th.

Burkveille ISD will be resuming their classes on Wednesday, September 1 after closing last week due to health and safety concerns.

Stay tuned for updates!