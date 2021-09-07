Rise & Walk For The Fallen

This Saturday, September 11, 2021, America will remember the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. Local patriot, Ashley Nelson has organized an event to honor those that lost their lives that day and the 13 fallen troops that died in Kabul on August 26, 2021.

You can show your appreciation by coming out to Caney Creek Park in Newton and walking laps in honor of those servicemen and women that died. The event will be held from 9 to 12 p.m. Nelson said that 9 laps = 13 miles. For those that cannot walk or may not have time, please stop in and place a flag around the soldier kneeling in the park. Ag teacher, Daniel Odom and his students are making the soldier that will be displayed at the event.

For more information call 409-489-5722.