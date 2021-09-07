We Remember 9/11 By Editor | September 7, 2021 | 0 We will never forget that day back in 2001, when our lives as we knew it changed forever. We will keep those who lost loved ones on that day in our prayers for the rest of our lives. God Bless the U.S.A.! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Gatson Chosen in Week One for Built Ford Tough 3A Player of the Week September 7, 2021 | No Comments » Rise & Walk For The Fallen September 7, 2021 | No Comments » Eagles Face Off in 1st Game of the Season August 31, 2021 | No Comments » Kirbyville Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Newton County Mail Thefts August 31, 2021 | No Comments » NISD Closed Due to Health and Safety Concerns August 31, 2021 | No Comments »