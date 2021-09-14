| logout
Newton County Judge Issues a Disaster Declaration
Judge Kenneth Weeks signed a Disaster Declaration Monday evening right at press time. According to the press release, Tropical Storm Nicholas could cause widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life.
According to the National Weather Service, torrential and severe thunderstorms could affect Newton County causing flooding in populated areas as well as infrastructure damage preventing access to roadways.
