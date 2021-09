Released by Sheriff Robert Burby

On Monday, September 13, 2021, Newton County Deputies were dispatched to a wooded area located south of Devil’s Pocket on Hwy. 87 South, in response to a report that utility workers found the body of an unresponsive female.

There is no foul play suspected, and we are currently investigating all the circumstances surrounding this case.

