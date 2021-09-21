Eagles Battled Mustangs to the Bitter End

Photo by Heather Foster/Story by Jon Meek

Week 4 of pre-district play brought the West Orange Stark Mustangs to town. Along with the Mustangs, followed many scouts, local media, and state media from all over Texas. It was all eyes and ears on the action being played on Barbay Field last Friday night.

Although the Newton Eagles played their hearts out on the field, the Mustangs could not be stopped. Final score was Mustangs 40, Eagles 26.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!