Friday night at 11:12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a missing man off of FM 1416 in the Trout Creek Community. According to the report from Sheriff Robert Burby, Johnny (Clarence) Sampson was fishing near Big Cow Creek and was reported missing.

Sampson was found near the shore by his fishing gear around 1:30 a.m.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!