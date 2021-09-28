Devastating Fire Destroys Half of Southern Forest Products Mill

Just before midnight Sunday morning, the Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist Bon Wier VFD in a commercial fire at Southern Forest Products in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the decision was made to call for more assistance from Burkeville, Trout Creek, and Jasper VFDs. Constable Colton Havard and Emergency Management Director, Olen Bean were also the the scene.

We spoke with the Manager of Operations, Bruce Gordon, who said they are planning to rebuild, but about half of the mill was destroyed so it would be a while before it was completely back in service.

