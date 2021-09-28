USA BioEnergy Considers Newton County for Future Advanced Biorefinery

Press Release: USA BioEnergy

“USA BioEnergy performed an extensive site search and location analysis to identify the best location for our future project. Our due diligence involved a detailed assessment and comparison of over a dozen parameters for numerous locations/sites in several states. We identified several locations that could fit our unique needs from an operational and logistical standpoint. State and local incentives then became the key component of our location decision.

Pending successful negotiations of the terms and final approval by state and local officials of the incentives that we have been offered, USA BioEnergy has preliminarily identified Newton County, Texas as the potential site for our advanced biorefinery project.

