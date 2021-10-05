Eagles Defeat the Owls in a Complete Shut-Out By Editor | October 5, 2021 | 0 The Newton Eagles hosted the Anderson-Shiro Owls on Friday night at Singletary Stadium. The Owls did not have a chance. The final score was 58-0 Eagles! For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Stolen UTV Hit by Train October 5, 2021 | No Comments » Homecoming 2021 “Better Together” Theme October 5, 2021 | No Comments » Devastating Fire Destroys Half of Southern Forest Products Mill September 28, 2021 | No Comments » USA BioEnergy Considers Newton County for Future Advanced Biorefinery September 28, 2021 | 1 Comment » Eagles Defeat Lions at District Opener September 28, 2021 | No Comments »