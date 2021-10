At the BISD Board Meeting on September 27, 2021, Crystal Day, Curriculum Director, announced that the school district received the Jobs and Education for Texans Grant (JET Grant) from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Pictured is David Hadnot (Welding Teacher), Pam Dickerson (Business Manager), Crystal Day (Curriculum Director), and Chris Coleman with LIT.

