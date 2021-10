Miss Pink Out 2021 Winners

The Annual Miss Pink Out Pageant was held on Saturday, October 9, at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. Winners are: Baby Miss – Viviana Villanueva, Tincy Miss – Isabella Lopez, Tiny Miss – Aria Fledderjohn, Petite Miss – Miche’lynn Elam, Little Miss – Amy Jo Pringle, Junior Miss – Tinslee Boyd, Young Miss – Gracelyn Pollock, Teen Miss – Madelyn Foster, Miss Pink Out – Kennedy Williams, Ms. Pink Out – Ramonda White, Mrs. Pink Out – Lisa Spikes, and Miss Pink Out Raffle Ticket Winner – Josie Miller.