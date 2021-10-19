A Beautiful Homecoming Weekend By Editor | October 19, 2021 | 0 Photos by Heather Foster I couldn’t have been a more beautiful weekend in Newton. NHS crowned Dequavious Kenebrew and Naari Kenebrew as Homecoming King and Queen at Newton’s coronation ceremony during halftime Friday night. Congratulations! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mustangs Celebrate Homecoming October 19, 2021 | No Comments » Eagles Defeat Warriors October 19, 2021 | No Comments » Eagles Win Over New Waverly October 12, 2021 | No Comments » Burkeville ISD Receives $262,183 Welding Grant October 12, 2021 | No Comments » Miss Pink Out 2021 Winners October 12, 2021 | No Comments »