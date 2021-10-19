Mustangs Celebrate Homecoming By Editor | October 19, 2021 | 0 The Burkeville Mustangs celebrated Homecoming 2021 this past weekend and what a glorious time it was for everyone. The Homecoming King is La’Tavion Mays and the Homecoming Queen is Kailey Falwell. Congratulations to all the winners! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts A Beautiful Homecoming Weekend October 19, 2021 | No Comments » Eagles Defeat Warriors October 19, 2021 | No Comments » Eagles Win Over New Waverly October 12, 2021 | No Comments » Burkeville ISD Receives $262,183 Welding Grant October 12, 2021 | No Comments » Miss Pink Out 2021 Winners October 12, 2021 | No Comments »