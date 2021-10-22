| logout
Missing Person in Newton County
Update from Sheriff Burby: Sarah Myers has been found. No further action required by the NCSO.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a missing person from Newton. She is a 35 year old, white female, 5’9″ and about 160 lbs.
According to Sheriff Burby, Sarah Michelle Myers was last seen by her husband Thursday morning at 8 a.m. (10/21) at their residence in Newton on County Road 3004 . A search is underway for Myers and he is asking that if anyone has seen Sarah please contact the Sheriff’s office at 409-379-3636.
