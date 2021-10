Miss Halloween Pageant Winners

The 1st Miss Halloween Pageant was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Howard Civic Center. The pageant was a fund raiser for Santa’s Toy Brigade.

Winners are Baby Miss, Freya Mock; Tincy Miss, Isabella Lopez; Tiny Miss, Ayleane Marquez; Petite Miss, Kaitlin Swearingen; Little Miss, Hannah Justice; Junior Miss, Tinslee Boyd; Young Miss, Gracelyn Pollock; Teen Miss, Kiera Danna; Ms. Halloween, Stormy Woods; Mrs. Halloween, Lisa Spikes; Miss Halloween 2021, WaLayla Wood and the Miss Halloween raffle ticket winner was Jessica Kerr.