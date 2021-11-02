Arrest Made in Social Media Threat

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Newton High School was made aware of a Snapchat message that threatened students and staff at the high school. The District immediately called law enforcement and locked down the campus.

According to Sheriff Burby, an arrest was made on Friday, October 29th after an investigation by the DPS, NISD, Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Newton Police Department.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!