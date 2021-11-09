Attempted Burglary at Sabine State ATM

Date: November 9, 2021

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

On November 8th, 2021, at 7:18 pm, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch was contacted and informed that the Sabine State Bank’s ATM burglary alarm had been activated at 483 State Hwy 63E in Burkeville.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived and discovered that the ATM machine doors had been tampered with and the doors were open. The ATM machine was secured with plastic zip ties and there was no cash inside of the ATM machine.

The surveillance footage from the ATM camera was obtained and revealed a male subject in what appeared to be a white high country Chevrolet pick-up truck near the ATM at the time of this alarm activation.

This individual in the photographs in the white pickup truck is believed to be related to this case. Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabout of this individual should contact the NCSO at (409)379-3636 or 3637. This case is under investigation by the NCSO and the Texas Rangers. We will provide updates to this case when the details become available.