On November 8th, 2021, at 7:18 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatch was contacted and informed that the Sabine State Bank’s ATM burglary alarm had been activated at 483 State Highway 63 East in Burkeville.

The case is under investigation by the NCSO and the Texas Rangers. We will provide updates to this case when the details become available.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!