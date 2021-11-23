Eagles Beat the Bears in Area Round

Photo by Heather Foster

After a rough start to the season with injury, Senior Running Back Trinis Wash (pictured) is finally healthy and seemingly peaking as the Eagles have entered the playoffs. Wash scored one touchdown on a scramble at the end of the game against Dekalb and also contributed six more points for the Eagles in 2-point conversions.

The Eagles beat Dekalb 36-6 in this game, and will travel to Nacogdoches High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 26th to play the Waskom Wildcats.

For more of this story, please stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!