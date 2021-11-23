| logout
Newton’s Festival of Lights is this weekend
You are invited to the Festival of Lights in Newton this weekend! The Annual Lighted Parade will be held on Saturday, November 27th at 6 p.m. The line-up for parade entries is at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The square will be lined up with booths offering items from crafts for the kids, delicious food and so much more. Booth spaces are still available for $20. Call Melanie Smith Bowman at 594-3407 or Karen Smith Landrum at 383-7261 for more information.
