Newton’s Festival of Lights is this weekend

You are invited to the Festival of Lights in Newton this weekend! The Annual Lighted Parade will be held on Saturday, November 27th at 6 p.m. The line-up for parade entries is at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The square will be lined up with booths offering items from crafts for the kids, delicious food and so much more. Booth spaces are still available for $20. Call Melanie Smith Bowman at 594-3407 or Karen Smith Landrum at 383-7261 for more information.

For more information about the parade, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!