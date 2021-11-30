Smiles All Around at the Festival of Lights in Newton

A little drizzle did not dampen the spirits of folks coming out to see the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade in Newton on Saturday night. Smiles were aplenty on the square in Newton for all those who came out to see the lights and catch a ride on the Christmas Train through the park.

First Place winner in the float contest was the Mervin Wayne and Mary Sue Foster family; Second Place went to the Gene Fomby family; and Third Place went to First United Pentecostal Church of Newton.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!