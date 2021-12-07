FBC Deweyville Invites You to their 30th Christmas Cantata

The 30th production of “Christmas at First Baptist Deweyville” will continue its annual performance on Saturday, December 11th and Sunday, December 12th at 7:00 p.m. each night. The Christmas story is portrayed in music and pageantry and is beautifully illustrated in the sequential unfolding of the very first Christmas.

NCN: We have already heard tremendous reviews on the performance so we know you will thoroughly enjoy this Christmas experience. Make plans to attend!