Miss Christmas 2021 Winners Announced

The Miss Christmas Pageant was held on Saturday, December 4th at the Howard Civic Center. The pageant benefits Santa’s Toy Brigade in Newton, which is a Christmas outreach provided by the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. The winners were: Baby Miss, Violet Ancelet; Tincy Miss, Ayleane Marquez; Tiny Miss, Kadince Foster; Petite Miss, Gabriella McKnight; Little Miss, Ka’Mari Holloway; Junior Miss, Addison Tincher; Young Miss, Marley Howard; Teen Miss, Cali Magnum; Miss Christmas 2021, Trinity Gulley; Ms., Ramonda White; Mrs. Christmas, Lisa Spikes and Miss Christmas Raffle Ticket Winner, Jessica Kerr.