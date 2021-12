Call, Texas has had a rich history as a thriving sawmill town but in 1953, the Call sawmill was consolidated with the Kirby Lumber Corporation Mill in Silsbee and the buildings were dismantled and moved.

In June of 2018 Call’s Historical Marker was stolen. BUT IT IS BACK! The Newton County TxDOT workers installed the new marker in its place on FM 1004 and FM 1013.