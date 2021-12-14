NHS Anglers Place at Sam Rayburn

The NHS Angler teams fished this weekend in the Texas B.A.S.S. Tournament Southeast Region at Cassels Boykin on Lake Sam Rayburn. Trent Wall and Braydon Kelley finished 4th after weighing in with 13.95 pounds and were in the money.

In June of ’21 Kelley finished second in the Texas B.A.S.S. Nation High School Tournament. Kelley won $2,000 for placing 2nd and also won the Big Bass Fish (8.39 lbs.) for an additional $150. He and Wall performed very well this weekend in the second tourney of the season. Congratulations guys for a great day on the lake! GO NHS ANGLERS!