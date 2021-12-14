Robbery Suspect Turns Himself in to Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Last month Newton Police Officers were called to two different local convenience stores regarding a black male walking into the store and stealing property. He immediately ran out of the store without paying for the items. On December 2, 2021, Christopher Eugene Gatson turned himself in to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the jail with an outstanding parole warrant. He was charged with Theft x’s 2; Evading Arrest and Robbery.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!