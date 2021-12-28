Board Flies Off Trailer and Strikes Driver in Accident

Photo by BVFD Fire Chief, Charles Duckworth

From Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash on State Hwy. 87, approximately two-tenths of a mile south of County Road 2091. The accident occurred on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Burkeville.

The initial investigation indicates that at around 6:20 p.m., a 2019 Ford pickup was traveling north on Hwy. 87 while an un-known flatbed truck hauling lumber was traveling south. It is reported that piece of lumber fell off the flatbed and struck the windshield of the pickup on the driver side, causing significant damage to the driver and the vehicle. The driver of the pickup was identified as 55-year-old Julius Hippler of Florien, Louisiana. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. The crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.