World Vision Partners with New Life Changers to bring Christmas Cheer

Since 2017 World Vision and New Life Changers Church in Newton have been giving back to the community each Christmas season. New Life Changers is determined to make a difference in the community working to make sure families receive the h help the need each Christmas. Together this season they served around 300 families giving away toys, microwaves, air fryers, furniture and so much more. Pastor Sammy Nash said it was such a joy to help provide local families with hope during such difficult times. Thanks to World Vision and all those that served this season to make Christmas a lot brighter for so many!