Commercial Decorating 1st Place Winner

Commercial Winner in Decorating Contest: The Old Feed Store was the 1st Place winner in the Christmas Decorating Contest held by the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. The Old Feed Store is home of the Trade Days event held on the 4th weekend of the month. It has been quite the “hot spot” in the last year, bringing hundreds of people to Newton to shop and enjoy great food!

The Second Place winner was given to First Baptist Church of Newton, and the Third Place winner was Cajun Joe’s Cafe. Congratulations to all of those that placed and great thanks to all the home owners and business owners that took the time to put up their lights.