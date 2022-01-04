Vehicle Identified in Burkeville Accident with Unsecured Lumber

Texas Department of Public Safety Update:

The vehicle involved in the accident that occurred south of Burkeville on December 22, has been identified as a 2011 Chevrolet flatbed. It is reported that the driver failed to secure the load of lumber, causing it to fall off the flatbed, which in turn struck the 2019 Ford pickup, causing injury. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark, 55-year-old Julius Hippler, of Florien, Louisiana was the victim in the Ford pick-up. After the crash occurred, the driver reportedly fled the scene. The driver has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Wood of Newton. Wood is charged with failing to stop and render aid and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, which are both felony offenses. No additional information is available at this time.