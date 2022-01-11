Fatality in Newton County at Hwy. 87 and RR 255

Photo Charles Duckworth, BVFD Fire Chief

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on State Hwy. 87 at the intersection of Recreational Road 255 Friday, January 7, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that around 8:50 a.m., a 2004 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling north on Hwy. 87 while a 2021 Ford pickup was traveling east on RR 255. It is reported that the pickup disregarded the stop sign controlling the intersection and was struck by the commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the Kenworth, identified as 38-year-old Carlos Munguia-Banuelos of Hemphill, was transported to the Sabine County Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Ford pickup was identified as 60-year-old David Bullock of Carthage and was pronounced deceased on scene by a Newton County Justice of the Peace. The investigation remains ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.