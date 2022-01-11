Operation Lone Start in Full Swing

Press Release Travis Clardy, State Representative

The citizens of Texas deserve a secure, safe border. That is why Texas Republican leadership launched Operation Lone Star last March to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. Operation Lone Star integrates the Department of Public Safety with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny Mexican cartels and other smugglers access to Texas. Texas deployed more than 10,000 DPS and National Guard troops to the border to fight the mass illegal immigration we have seen over the last year. Since March, this operation has led to the seizure of thousands of illegal drugs and arrests of migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!