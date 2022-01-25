DPS Cite Too Fast for Wet Roadways

Photo by Charles Duckworth, BVFD Fire Chief

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a single vehicle crash on State Highway 63, approximately three miles east of FM 2991, Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that approximately 4:50. p.m., a 2017 Honda passenger car was traveling west. It is reported that the passenger car was traveling at an unsafe speed, given the wet road conditions, causing it to hydroplane to the right. The car struck a stump and overturned. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Ortiz of Fort Polk, was not injured. He was cited for unsafe speed.