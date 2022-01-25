Trout Creek Wreck Shuts Down Traffic on Hwy. 87

Photo courtesy: Trout Creek Fire Chief Howard West

Around 5 p.m. Saturday evening, January 22nd, the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hwy. 87 and County Road 3155 near Trout Creek for a rollover accident. Fire Chief Howard West reported that the truck flipped throwing debris everywhere shutting down Hwy. 87 for a time. The driver of the truck was identified as 51-year-old Gregory Goodman of Orange, Texas, and was life-flighted to Beaumont where he received treatment for his injuries.