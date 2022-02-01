Locals Get New and Restored Homes Thanks to Grant Program

Friday, January 28, 2022, was an important milestone for Newton County and the 2016 Newton County Housing Application Program. A pre-construction signing was held at the Newton County Courthouse for three families who will receive new or rehabilitated homes.

Dennis and Otisha Noble of Bon Wier said, “Thank you to the Texas General Land Office, Newton County and Traylor & Associates for all of their hard work.”

Joseph and Melanie Wray of Old Salem will now be able to return to their home that was damaged from the 2016 flood. “We’re excited to have a chance to return to our home and the Old Salem community. We’re also thankful for the Texas General Land Office, Newton County and Traylor & Associates for their hard work and dedication to help us get back into our home.”