Photo courtesy of Newton Anglers, Bill Godwin

Newton High School’s Anglers competed in the Texas Bass Nation Youth Tournament on Toledo Bend this past weekend and Braydon Kelley and Trent Wall finished in 3rd place with a total weight of 13.73.

More Eagles catching fish this weekend were Braden Erwin and Noah Whitaker, Xavier Smith and Zane Barrow, and Lloyd Fowler, III and Ethan Lott.