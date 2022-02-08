NHS Athletes Moving into the Next Level of Football

Photo by Heather Foster

You’ve heard the expression ‘red letter day’. Well, Wednesday, February 2, 2022 could be considered a ‘purple letter day’ at Newton High School. The Eagles fans could not be prouder of De’Anthony Gatson, who signed to LA Tech, and Antjuan Weaver, who signed to Louisiana College. It was such an exciting day for both seniors and their families. Congratulations gentlemen, we wish you continued success on your new athletic adventure.

Pictured – Newton Athletic Director and Head Coach, Drew Johnston showing his support for Gatson and Weaver as they signed their letter of intent to play at the next level.