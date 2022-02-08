Sabine County’s Convicted Murderer Still on the Loose

Photo courtesy of The Sabine County Reporter

At press time on Monday, February 7, 2022, Matthew Hoy Edgar of Sabine County is still not in custody. Edgar has been convicted for the murder of Livye Lewis. Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby reported that his department had a tip that he might be hiding in Newton County earlier last week; that tip proved to be false.

The search for Edgar continues as far as New Mexico and Missouri, but Sheriff Maddox of Sabine County warns folks to call the local authorities before trying to approach of stop Edgar.

