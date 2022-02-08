Sheriff Burby Talks about Current Jail Conditions at Lions Club Meeting

By Karyn Lobb

The Newton Lions Club met on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Eagles Landing at noon. Sheriff Robert Burby was the guest speaker. There were eight members in attendance; minus Titter Hogan … it was her birthday!

After the meal, Sheriff Robert Burby spoke to the crowd saying he is prepared to work through any issues the department experiences.

According to Sheriff Burby, a new facility is greatly needed. He said, “If we fail an inspection, it will be because of the jail conditions, not the employees, and he also said he would gladly conduct tours of the facility so the citizens will know exactly what kind of condition the jail is in.”

